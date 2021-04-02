Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Nevaeh Miller was last seen March 15 in Cincinnati.
She is described as 5′10″ and 145 lbs. with blue eyes and pink hair with brown roots.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD at 513.263.833 or private investigator Russell Horner at 216.469.8893.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.