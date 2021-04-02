Spring events returning to Washington Park, Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Spring brings winter relief and events at Fountain Square and Washington Park.
There will be something happening every day of the week, from live music to movies.
3CDC says they hope not only to provide families with things to do but also to bring more business to the city.
Starting Monday, there will be a lot more to do while visiting Washington Park and Fountain Square.
Even though some have adjusted to the temporary normal, many are looking forward to getting back to how things were.
“To be honest with you, I’ve enjoyed it. Peaceful and quiet like it is today, but I’m totally ready for all the park events to return. All those festivals that we crowded together back in the before time,” said Michael Nance while visiting Washington Park.
However, events before the pandemic will look different than the upcoming events this spring.
“It’s definitely a lot different than you know 2019 when we had 10,000 to 15,000 people in the park for our Queen of the Wing Festival and 20,000 people on the Square for Opening Day,” said Senior Event Marketing Manager of 3CDC Emily Stowe. “We’re not going to have anything like that anytime soon, but what’s important to us is bringing people downtown and giving them a safe outdoor space to enjoy.”
This week new lawn circles were painted in Washington Park. The circles give visitors a chance to reserve a spot while remaining socially distant.
Some of the Spring events include:
- Monday Trivia Night
- Work out on the Green on Tuesdays and Wednesday at Washington Park
- Monday night Paint and Sip class
- Wine Wednesday at Fountain Square
You can find a full list of events happening at Washington Park and Fountain Square on their websites.
