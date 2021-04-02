Staying Below Normal Friday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s Friday morning, but we are dry. A freeze warning is in effect Friday morning and another one is in effect for Saturday morning. Look for highs in the upper 40s on Friday afternoon with sunshine.
Temperatures will quickly bounce back to spring levels with sunshine and a warming trend this weekend.
We reach the low 60s Saturday and then upper 60s on Sunday.
