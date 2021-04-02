Student charged after racist graffiti discovered at Taylor High School

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A student has been charged after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Taylor High School in the Three Rivers School District, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.
On March 31, sheriff’s deputies found racially charged language and threats written on the wall at the school.
School administration officials stated that the suspect wrote threats of serious harm to multiple victims and their children on a bathroom wall. Those named were identified as teachers and staff of Taylor High School.
The student was charged with ethnic intimidation and aggravated menacing.
They are not being identified due to their age.
