Upper 40s today with a warm up on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for highs in the upper 40s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A FREEZE WARNING begins for much of the Tri-State on Saturday morning. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning.
Get set for a big warming trend as the weekend starts. Highs reach for 60 degrees on Saturday with only a few passing clouds after sunrise. If you’re heading to the Reds game, it will still feel a bit feel cool with temperatures in the upper 50s by first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
Sunday stays sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s. We could see low 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.