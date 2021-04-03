City, faith leaders gather outside City Hall to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on anniversary of death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Twenty Cincinnati city and faith leaders gathered outside of City Hall Saturday afternoon to remember Dr. Martin Luther King on the anniversary of his death.
To commemorate him, city and faith leaders took turns reciting King’s famous “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech.
Bishop Stephen Scott says that the speech is still relevant today.
“Government hasn’t changed, we still got all kinds of problems in the government. It’s about money and not about people,” Bishop Stephen Scott said.
King delivered what was considered a controversial speech in New York City, exactly one year before he was shot and killed in Memphis, TN.
“I knew that America would never invest the necessary funds or energies in rehabilitation of its poor so long as adventures like Vietnam continued to draw men and skills and money like some demonic destructive suction tube,” Dr. King said during the speech.
Even after all these years, those in attendance say his words continue to carry a strong and meaningful message.
“He’s one of the best orators and more importantly or equally importantly is his message, and he talked to humanity about our core issues are all the same. Our basic issues have a commonality of humanity,” Chairman of Neighborhoods United Brian Garry said.
