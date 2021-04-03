2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Clermont County crash, OSP says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people including a 17-year-old are dead after a crash in Clermont County Friday afternoon, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Bethel New Richmond Road near Moore Road in Tate Township, OSP says.
Jose Noland, 26, and his passenger, Austin Rose, 17, both of New Richmond, were driving in a 2005 Honda Accord eastbound on Bethel New Richmond Road.
OSP says Noland lost control and traveled left of center, where he struck another car.
The second car, a 2015 Ford Escape, was being driven by 38-year-old Heather Johnson with 16-year-old Nathan Price as a passenger.
Noland’s Accord traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole. OSP says the force of the impact split the Accord in half, and Rose was ejected.
The Clermont County Coroner pronounced both Noland and Rose dead at the scene.
OSP says neither was wearing a seatbelt.
Johnson was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air Care with serious injuries.
Price was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center by Bethel-Tate EMS with serious injuries.
Both Price and Johnson were wearing seatbelts, OSP says.
The crash remains under investigation.
