Good Samaritan interrupts case of child enticement at local park, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police arrested a man Friday on charges of child enticement relating to an incident allegedly involving a 7-year-old at a local park.
A woman reported the man, William Wayt, after witnessing the alleged incident, saying her motherly instinct kicked in when she saw him talking to the boy.
“First, the little boy was over there playing by himself, and all of a sudden, the man grabbed him, walked him all the way over here,” Roshelle Roe said.
Roe was walking past Grant Park in Over-the-Rhine Friday afternoon with her two kids when she says the man pulled a piece of clothing out of his bag and put it on the boy.
“I wanted to go say something to him, but I felt like that wasn’t my place, because I wasn’t sure,” Roe said. “It could have been a family member.”
Then things got stranger. She says the man pulled out a cigarette and started to smoke. “What alarmed me was, I seen the man smoke a cigarette and give it to the little boy,” she said. “Not once, not twice, but three times.”
That’s when the alarm bells in her head became louder.
“You don’t give don’t child no cigarette, and then the way the little boy kept looking around, he was like, basically, ‘Help me,’ in his eyes,” she said.
Roe called 911.
“I was not going to leave unless I knew, ‘til the police came,” she said.
When the police arrived, they arrested Wayt. Roe says she apologized to the boy for not coming sooner.
“I’m just glad that my motherly instinct said something wasn’t right, because it wasn’t right,” she said. “I just feel like God put me in the right place at the right time.”
CPD says Wyatt informed them he is homeless. Police say he is not a registered sex offender.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.