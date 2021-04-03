Man dies in Winton Hills shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man is dead after a shooting happened in Winton Hills Friday night, Cincinnati police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 5300 block of Bettman Avenue at 11:57 p.m. to the report “a person shot inside a car.” When they arrived, they found Jason Herring, 22, dead at the scene.
Officers do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.