Police pursuit leads to crash in Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pursuit involving Cincinnati police led to a crash early Friday night around 8 p.m. at 8th and Walnut streets.
The crash began at 8th and Linn streets in the West End after CPD’s Gun Crime Task Force witness a black SUV involved in drug activity, according to police at the scene.
Police immediately use stop sticks, police say.
The pursuit was lengthy but not high-speed along roads with minimal traffic, according to police. Police believe the SUV might have thrown drugs out of the car somewhere on Columbia Parkway.
At 8th and Walnut, the black SUV lost control and hit another SUV.
Two people from the second SUV were hospitalized as a precaution. They are expected to be ok, police say.
The driver of the black SUV involved in the pursuit had a felony warrant out of Texas, according to police at the scene. They do not know what the warrant is for at this time.
CPD is investigating.
