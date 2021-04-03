Saturday and Sunday look picture perfect!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sunshine today will continue all weekend! The normal high for today is 60 and we will be very close to that. Today will be good baseball weather too with the first pitch at 4:10pm.
The pleasant weather continues Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies again. If you are planning to attend a sunrise church service, it will be chilly but near normal with a morning low of 41.
The dry, sunny and warm weather takes us through Wednesday with highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.
Showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the Tri-State. Cooler weather returns Friday.
