‘She was a joy:’ Vigil held for 7-year-old crash victim Shareese Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Family, friends and community members held a vigil for 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore, who died Tuesday after a car hit her in Avondale.
Shareese’s cousin, also 7, was hit by the same driver.
Shareese is the distant cousin of Nylo Lattimore, whose body remains the subject of a search effort after a man allegedly murdered Nylo and Nylo’s mother.
Friday’s vigil for Shareese took place in the 3600 block of Vine Street, where the crash that killed her took place around noon Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old driver hit the girls as they were running across the street. Both girls were hospitalized. Shareese was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The other girl is expected to recover.
The family says they’re still trying to process what happened.
“I love her so much,” Dakota Gains, Shareese’s cousin, told FO19 NOW. “I miss her so, so much.”
“She was a funny little girl,” added Anthony Lattimore, Shareese’s uncle. “Always happy, always happy. Everyone loves her.”
Shareese’s grandmother, Jackie Blankumsee, says the incident left her heartbroken.
“When I think about the fact that I am never going to see her again, it’s devastating,” she said. “She was a joy. She was truly a joy to everyone that knew her.”
Police say the 17-year-old driver stayed on scene and cooperated. The driver is not believed to have been speeding or impaired.
“Forgiveness is everything,” Anthony said. “Accidents happen. You gotta let God handle it.”
Not everyone agrees.
““When a child dies, we should say, ‘This is not right, if there’s any way to prevent this, we have to prevent it.’”
Those are the words of Cincinnati City Council member David Mann, who introduced a motion Wednesday for the city administration to review the crash and develop recommendations for the intersection, where city data shows 16 crashes have occurred in the last six months alone.
“With the curves in the road, the high-volume traffic people are anxious to get home,” Mann told FOX19 NOW Wednesday. “They’re anxious to get to work, and it’s just inevitable. I was at the intersection at noontime and was surprised by much traffic was there. It is was busy, busy, busy, and I didn’t feel terribly safe standing on the sidewalk.”
Those who live on the street say the biggest problem is a lack of stoplights. Drivers can go for several blocks before they hit a light, so they build up a lot of speed.
Mann says they will consider street-calming measures such as a stoplight or added parking restrictions to slow drivers down and increase pedestrian safety.
