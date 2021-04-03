Sunday stays sunny, warm and dry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the Tri-State. Dress warmly if you plan to attend sunrise services. Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs reaching into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
If you’re heading out to Great America Ball Park to catch the Reds game, it’s going to be pleasant with a few passing clouds and comfortable temperatures in the mis to upper 60s by first pitch at 1:10 p.m.
The dry, sunny and warm weather continues through Wednesday with highs around 70. Portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area have a slight chance for scattered showers Wednesday evening, mainly across our northern counties. Most location will remain dry until Thursday as an approaching cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures cool down behind the front. Highs on Thursday and Friday remain in the 60s.
