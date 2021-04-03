UC head coach John Brannen placed on paid administrative leave

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - University of Cincinnati director of athletics John Cunningham announced on Saturday that head basketball coach John Brannen has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.
Brannen has been placed on leave while the university completes a review into allegations related to the program along with independent fact finders, Cunningham said in the release.
No NCAA violations were committed by Brannen or his staff, according to a source close to the program.
The school on March 26 announced the men’s basketball program was under review following allegations related to the coaching staff. A statement from UC did not outline what the allegations were or when they might have happened.
On Friday, a source told FOX19 NOW that UC administrators have yet to interview or speak with Brannen or his staff since the American Athletic Conference title game on March 14.
Interviews with players began before the conference tournament.
In Brannen’s second year, the Bearcats went 12-11, making it all the way to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game.
After the Bearcats failed to make the NCAA Tournament, six players announced they were leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.
Brannen was named the head coach at UC in 2019 after he took Northern Kentucky University to the NCAA tournament in two of his final three seasons with the Norse.
