White supremacist graffiti found on NKU’s campus for second time this year

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Another round of graffiti from the white supremacist group Patriot Front was found on NKU’s campus Saturday.
This is the second time this year this vandalism has shown up on NKU’s campus; the same images were seen in January.
Both times, a rock behind Norse Commons was vandalized with white supremacist graffiti.
As well, stickers were found around campus with statements like “Not Stolen, Conquered,” “Better Dead Than Red” and “America First” advertising Patriot Fronts website.
The Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
NKU freshman Jeffery Huston says he and his friends woke up Saturday morning to over 30 stickers from Patriot Front scattered across campus, he says they were intentionally put in high traffic areas.
“Somebody didn’t just paint a rock... they painted white supremacist propaganda onto a rock that had African Americans on it and they spray-painted out the face of those African Americans, this isn’t just somebody putting finger paint on a pebble outside you know this is a big deal,” said Huston.
University officials said it will be investigated and reviewed by the university’s new Bias Response Protocol Team.
“NKU will not tolerate the white supremacy graffiti defacing our campus today or any day,” said NKU President Dr. Ashish Vaidya.
Huston says the university needs to do better, “It really is targeting African Americans is really what it’s about and I think NKU needs to realize that.”
Another local school was vandalized in January. Students at Xavier University found flyers from Patriot Front around their campus; the vandal also slashed a Black Lives Matter banner in half.
