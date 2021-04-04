Police searching for missing 5-month-old girl taken from grandmother’s house

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are searching for a 5-month-old girl missing out of Forest Park.
Police say the father, 24-year-old Christian Jackson, took the unnamed girl from her grandmother’s Forest Park home on Saturday around 8:50 p.m.
Jackson has a history of domestic violence, police say. A protection order filed against him prohibits contact with the 5-month-old or her mother, Lillian Armstrong.
Police and the family have been unable to contact Armstrong and don’t know if Armstrong and Jackson are together.
Warren County Protective Services has been granted emergency custody of the child due to the circumstances, police say.
Jackson could be driving a 2015 red Toyota Prius with Ohio plates JIY7198 or an older black vehicle of unknown make and model.
Jackson is described as 5′8″ and 145 lbs.
Initially police said an Amber Alert had been issued, but later clarified the alert has not yet been approved as of 6 p.m.
Police say a photo is forthcoming.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513.595.5220.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.