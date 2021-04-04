Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains celebrates Easter with in-person mass

By Drew Amman | April 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 11:33 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains is one of the churches that celebrated Easter with an in-person mass on Sunday.

Those attending are required to sit in available pews. Every other pew is available for the public to sit.

Here’s a look at other health and safety protocols at the church:

  • Face Masks are required
  • Six feet of social distance in passing and seating other than with members of the same household
  • Do not sit at the very end of a pew on the center aisle to allow for adequate spacing as the Communion Line Passes
  • Do not hold hands at the Our Father
  • No exchange of the Sign of Peace
  • Maintain Six Feet of Distance in the Communion Line
  • Extend Arms/Hands Fully when receiving Holy Communion and open flat, placing one hand under the other
  • Do not expect to receive Holy Communion on the tongue during these times

Mass took place at 9 a.m., and the service at 11 a.m. is airing Live on FOX19Now.

