Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains celebrates Easter with in-person mass

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains is one of the churches that celebrated Easter with an in-person mass on Sunday.
Those attending are required to sit in available pews. Every other pew is available for the public to sit.
Here’s a look at other health and safety protocols at the church:
- Face Masks are required
- Six feet of social distance in passing and seating other than with members of the same household
- Do not sit at the very end of a pew on the center aisle to allow for adequate spacing as the Communion Line Passes
- Do not hold hands at the Our Father
- No exchange of the Sign of Peace
- Maintain Six Feet of Distance in the Communion Line
- Extend Arms/Hands Fully when receiving Holy Communion and open flat, placing one hand under the other
- Do not expect to receive Holy Communion on the tongue during these times
Mass took place at 9 a.m., and the service at 11 a.m. is airing Live on FOX19Now.
