Colerain Twp. Fire Department remember 2 fallen firefighters 13 years after their deaths

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -The Colerain Township Fire Department is remembering two firefighters who lost their lives 13 years ago Sunday.
Capt. Robin Broxterman and firefighter Brian Schira fell through the floor and into the basement of a fiery home on Squirrels Nest Lane on April 4, 2008, while trying to put out the blaze.
The gravity of what happened inside the home weighed heavy on the firefighters and witnesses.
“It was just unbelievable. There was just a silence and just a sadness I’ve never seen,” a neighbor Silvia Tilton Smith said in a 2008 interview with FOX19 NOW.
Captain Broxterman was the first female at Colerain Fire to earn her rank.
“She was an extraordinary young lady, always talking about her two girls, and if she wasn’t talking about them, she was about her firefighter family,” Battalion Chief Steve Conn said.
Schira had just joined the Colerain Township fire department a year earlier.
“Always loved to be around him very very friendly outgoing. Anybody who came in contact with him never forgot Brian,” Conn said.
The department says they have learned a lot since their deaths, and as a result, they feel they have been able to make the job a lot safer.
“A day has not gone by that we have not honored their memory or sacrifice as we train and learn to do our jobs safer and better. RIP Robin and Brian,” the department said in a Facebook post.
