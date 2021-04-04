Middletown Division of Police search for suspect in fatal shooting

April 4, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Middletown Division of police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say they are searching for Tomas Prieto Morales, 52, in connection to a shooting that happened in the 4100 block of Bonita Drive, officers said.

Officers say they were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. for a shots fired report in the area. When they arrived to the scene, they found a dead man on a driveway.

Police have not revealed the man’s identity.

Officers say Morales is possibly driving a 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van LIC/PKW8310 or a white Chevrolet box truck LIC/PKV3129.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700. Those with information on the death can contact Det. Morgan at 513-425-7735.

