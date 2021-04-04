Motorcyclist dies in Bond Hill crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A motorcyclist died Sunday in Bond Hill after losing control of his vehicle, police said.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Langdon Farm Road around 1:50 a.m. and found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene.
The man was riding a 2006 Suzuki Burgman 400 motorcycle West on Langdon Farm Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.
Officers say he went off the right side of the road, hit a curb and then a tree.
He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Officers say excessive speed was not a factor in the crash. Impairment is yet to be determined.
Police have not revealed the identity of the man at this time.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
