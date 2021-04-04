Volleyball tournament held for 13-year-old girl killed by father

ANDERSON, Ohio (FOX19) - A volleyball tournament was held Saturday in honor of Danielle Franklin, a 13-year-old girl killed by her dad in 2005.
People played volleyball for hours at Setters in Anderson, those who attended say it was a fun time, but the memory of Danielle has not been far away.
Danielle’s family has had memorial benefits for her in the past, but this year is the first volleyball tournament they’ve held to remember her.
“I wanted something that we can honor her memory, but in a positive way where we’re not always telling the story all the time, but we’re just having fun,” said Danielle’s aunt Becky Miller.
Danielle was a cheerleader and student at Norwood middle school, she actually never played volleyball, but her family says this event is something she would have enjoyed.
“There were so many people who wanted to participate that they had to cap the number of teams and people who could play,” said Miller.
Organizers say all of the proceeds are going to charity.
This tournament means even more to the family because Danielle’s dad, who was convicted of her murder, had his parole denied last month.
“We were happy that justice was served, and he’s staying where he is,” said Miller.
