82-year-old woman killed by truck backing out of driveway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A woman was killed after a car hit her while backing out of a driveway in East Price Hill Saturday afternoon.
According to CPD, around 2:40 p.m. Paula Medel, 82, was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Olive Ave when she was struck by a truck driven by 83-year-old Rafael Medel, who was backing out of his driveway.
Police say Paula was taken to UC Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Excessive speed and Impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash, police say.
CPD asks any witnesses to this crash to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.