Borrow movies, video games for free at Blockbuster box in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Movie rental stores are almost a thing of the past, but a new place in Northern Kentucky is making video borrowing easy and free.
The next time you are on Main Street in Covington, stop by Earth to Kentucky. A brand new box for entertainment sits outside of the business.
The concept is simple and just like those little free libraries full of books. This is the same thing except for its DVDs, movies, and video games.
Kaylee Rose and her sister, Jaicee Ridner, were excited to find the brand new free Blockbuster box in Covington at the corner of 9th and Main Street.
“Oh, I love watching movies,” exclaims Rose. “This is what I’ll probably do when I get home with my son.”
Ridner agrees, “I love watching movies. I have Netflix and Hulu and stuff like that, but DVDs are good too.”
The Blockbuster boxes started popping up across the country in 2018, but this is the first one in the Cincinnati area.
The founders say watching actual movies rather than streaming may not be popular anymore. But they say simply making these items available will help change that trend.
“I haven’t saw anything with movies or video games,” says Ridner, “Only books, but that’s cool because I feel like a lot more people will be interested in doing that. It’s open for adults too because most of the book libraries they’re just children’s books. Which is good for children but it’s something adults can enjoy too.”
You can also think outside the box and put CDs or records in the box too. And if you are interested in putting one of these in your own neighborhood, the founders say the more the merrier.
