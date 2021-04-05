Coroner responds to fatal Columbia Parkway crash, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal crash that shut down Columbia Parkway for several hours overnight, Cincinnati police say.
The main east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in eastern Cincinnati was blocked between Delta Avenue and William Howard Taft Road in Columbia Tusculum from about 10 p.m. Sunday until just before 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes involving a single vehicle, they said.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit, which handles all serious and/or fatal crashes, is investigating.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.