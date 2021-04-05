Driver pleads guilty to gun charges in connection with deadly NKY police chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with a police chase on Aug. 10 that ended with the deaths of two bystanders in Newport.
Mason Meyer, 28, was indicted for murder (two counts), wanton endangerment (four counts), possession of meth, persistent felony offender, fleeing and evading, according to the Campbell County Clerk of Courts.
In court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, with a recommended sentence of 5 to 10 years, and persistent felony offender, with a recommended sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Meyer was the driver of the vehicle which led police on a chase from Cincinnati into Newport, Cincinnati police said.
After being chased for 14-minutes, authorities say he crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport ending the chase and killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Two others were seriously injured in the crash.
Meyer will be sentenced on the gun charges on June 1.
On June 28, it will be decided when a trial will be held on the other charges, including murder, against Meyer.
“During the chase, I never thought nobody was going to get hurt,” Meyer told FOX19 NOW. “The last thing I wanted to happen was to hurt two innocent individuals.
“My actions took somebody’s mother, grandmother, sister. Like, two innocent people are killed due to my actions, and, like, I mean, I deserve to be in here [jail] for that.”
Kirsten Johnson, 22, was one of the passengers inside the car with Meyers, according to the Campbell County Clerk of Courts.
She was indicted on five counts of complicity for fleeing and evading.
