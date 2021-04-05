Eldest Wagner son charged in Pike County massacre returns to court

PIKE CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The eldest Wagner son charged in the Pike County massacre is back in court Monday.
George Wagner IV is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
He’s charged along with three other family members - George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner and his brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner - in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
The eight members of the Rhoden family were killed in execution-style murders.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All of the Wagners have pleaded not guilty and have been held at separate Ohio jails since their arrests in November 2018.
Edward “Jake” Wagner most recently appeared in court.
He was given a new trial date, which is Aug. 30, 2021.
