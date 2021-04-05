Father charged with abducting 5-month-old remains at large as mom heads to court

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - The mother of a 5-month-old girl who police say was abducted by her father in Greater Cincinnati over the weekend is expected to face a judge Monday.
Lillian Armstrong, 20, of Mason is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m.
She was arrested Sunday and charged with child endangering and obstructing official business.
According to court records, Armstrong allowed the father of her baby, Christian Jackson, 24, around their daughter even though a protection order against him prohibits that, court records show.
Jackson has no custody rights to his daughter, according to police.
He remains at large on the abduction charge, police said Monday.
The infant’s abduction from her grandmother’s house on Hollingsworth Way prompted authorities to issue an Amber Alert over the weekend.
The baby was later found safe, but police are still on the lookout for her father.
Jackson was reportedly driving a 2015 red Toyota Prius with Ohio plates JIY7198.
He is described as 5′8″ and 145 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department: 513-595-5220.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.