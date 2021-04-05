Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction, blames ‘cavalier’ judge

In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, in New York. More than a year after Weinstein's rape conviction, his lawyers are demanding a new trial, arguing in court papers Monday, April 5, 2021, that the landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was "cavalier" in protecting the disgraced movie mogul's right to a fair trial. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew/AP)