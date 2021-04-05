‘He didn’t deserve it:’ Family gathers to mourn man’s loss in Roselawn apartment fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a 56-year-old man who died in a Roselawn apartment fire last week gathered Sunday to memorialize his life.
The two-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday in a three-story multifamily apartment building on Sparkle Drive. Some residents reportedly had to jump from their balconies.
Edward Jones was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
His family held a balloon release at a vigil Sunday. They also placed flowers at the apartment building where the fire occurred.
“I normally would have gotten a phone call this morning, and a text, and a funny type of emoji saying ‘Happy Easter,’” said family member Beverly Morris.
Morris describes Jones as warm, loving and caring.
“He would go 25,000 extra miles for you if that’s what needed to be done,” she said.
William Koch, 57, is accused of intentionally using charcoal lighter fluid and a lit cigarette to ignite a couch that was being stored in a common hallway on the third floor of the apartment building.
Koch admitted to the acts in the complaint, according to a fire official’s affidavit.
Backman said Jones was sleeping on a couch when it was torched. ”Somebody set a couch on fire that was in the hallway that I guess the man was sleeping underneath,” she said.
Koch faces charges of aggravated arson and aggravated murder. A judge set his bond at $1 million on Wednesday. A grand jury will har the case April 9.
“For whatever reason this guy did this, he didn’t deserve it,” Morris said of Jones. “He didn’t deserve it.”
Morris says it will be difficult to move on from Jones’s loss.
“It’s just so sad,” she said. “I am kind of at a loss for words right now. I just can’t believe it. No more phone calls. No more holiday calls. No more texts and emojis.”
