In-person summer camps return to Cincinnati Museum Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center is bringing campers back for in-person camps this summer.
You can reserve your spot starting Monday.
Campers will get to see what it’s like to be a paleontologist, mad scientist, astronaut, engineer and more!
Kids can dig for ancient artifacts and bones.
There also is a chance for campers to learn all about the Solar System and see what it takes to be a Space Explorer.
Officials with the Cincinnati Museum say studies have shown that math and science proficiency have suffered during pandemic. They hope these hands on STEM-based themes will help kids reenergize and also help them make new friends or reconnect with old ones after a difficult school year.
The museum is limiting the number slots this year to allow plenty of space and ensuring enough equipment.
Camp will be hosted at Union Terminal, the Cincinnati Observatory and the Blue Ash Recreation Center.
The fun begins the week of June 1 with the last week of camps running through August 6.
Each camp beings at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. with before and after care available.
Camps are available for kids from kindergarten to 4th grade.
To reserve your spot, visit cincymuseum.org/museum-camps. You can also register by phone at (513) 287-7001.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.