Kentuckians 16 and older can get vaccinated starting Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - All Kentuckians ages 16 and older can get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Monday.
All Kentuckians age 16 and older can sign up to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and Kentuckians 18 and older will be able to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
A Facebook group called Kentucky Vaccine Hunters also helps people find a shot by crowdsourcing information about available appointments. So far, it has more than 530 members.
If you don’t mind traveling to Louisville, UofL Health will be operating the largest vaccination site in the state starting Monday at Cardinal Stadium.
UofL says it plans on vaccinating between 4,000 and 5,000 people daily.
The site is expected to stay open for at least seven weeks.
Appointments can be made at UofLHealth.org or by calling (502) 681-1435.
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
General information on the coronavirus in the state can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.