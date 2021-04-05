Look up: When to spot the International Space Station tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The International Space Station will fly over the Tri-State Monday night and it will be so bright that you can’t miss it.
Face west at 8:58 p.m. and you’ll see it traveling up and the left. At 9:01 p.m. it will be above Orion’s head and by 9:04 p.m. will disappear into the shadow of the Earth.
According to the Cincinnati Observatory, the ISS looks like a very bright, non-twinkling star that slowly moves across the sky.
Currently, there are seven astronauts living on the ISS.
