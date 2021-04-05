Man dies after road rage shooting on I-75, police say

By Jared Goffinet | April 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 3:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person has died following a shooting on I-75 last week.

Ellonzo Martin, 29, died on April 3 from injuries he sustained during a shooting on I-75 at the Hopple Street exit, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At the time, police tweeted that they were investigating a “road rage incident”.

Martin was shot on April 2 and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center around 11:45 a.m., police say.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

