Man dies after road rage shooting on I-75, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person has died following a shooting on I-75 last week.
Ellonzo Martin, 29, died on April 3 from injuries he sustained during a shooting on I-75 at the Hopple Street exit, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
At the time, police tweeted that they were investigating a “road rage incident”.
Martin was shot on April 2 and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center around 11:45 a.m., police say.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
