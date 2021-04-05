Masks will soon only be recommended in Indiana, statewide mandate ending

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Masks or facial coverings will not be required in a majority of Indiana areas starting Tuesday.
A statewide mask advisory replaces the previously issued mask mandate on Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in late March.
Masks will be recommended under the advisory.
Masks are required in schools through the end of the academic year.
Face coverings are mandatory in state buildings and facilities and all COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.
Customers will not be required to stay seated at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs as of April 6. Six feet of spacing between tables and non-household parties is still recommended, however.
Local governments and private businesses can choose to enforce stricter guidelines.
Gov. Holcomb deciding to end the mask mandate did draw some concerns from his neighbors to the south.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Indiana’s decision was “concerning.” Beshear said he planned on personally asking Gov. Holcomb to reconsider.
The two apparently never talked.
Gov. Beshear has said he will re-up Kentucky’s mask mandate for another 30 days until the end of April.
There is no firm date for dropping the mask mandate in Ohio. Rather, Gov. Mike DeWine set an empirical threshold measured in Ohio’s case incident rate.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.