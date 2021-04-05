Miami University announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University students may get the COVID-19 vaccine on campus beginning the weekend of April 10.
Students who live on campus will be given first priority followed by students taking in-person or hybrid classes.
If there are still appointments available, vaccination clinics will be open to any Miami University student.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on April 10, 11, 15 and 16 with the second dose on May 1, 2, 6 and 8.
Students will receive information via university email about how to register.
A press release says the state gave the university 3,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for students.
In addition, the state provided 1,000 initial doses of the two-dose vaccine for Miami employees which will be available at a vaccination clinic on April 7.
The university says it has encouraged students and employees to get vaccinated even though it is not required.
“Vaccination is one of the most important tools we have to manage the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellness for Student Life Steve Large said. “We are full of both hope and gratitude to be able to provide these vaccines thanks to the work of Governor Mike DeWine and his office.”
There is no cost for the vaccines for students and employees.
