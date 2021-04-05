Person killed in Butler County fire identified

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The person killed last week in a fire has been identified.
Ricky Burton, 55, died in the fire in the 1500 block of North B Street on April 1, according to Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Burton died at 10:15 a.m. that day, the coroner’s office says.
A neighbor says she heard all the sirens coming down the street early that morning.
“I just heard around 7:30-ish just a bunch of sirens, which that’s normal around here, there’s sirens and fire trucks and ambulances,” says Morgan Woodrey. “And then my three-year-old looked out the window, and she saw the fire trucks going down that way.”
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says Burton did not have electricity and had an extension cord running from his neighbor’s house to his.
