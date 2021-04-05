Reds Castellanos receives punishment for incident with Cardinals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos received a two-game suspension for Saturday’s incident against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Castellanos is being punished for “instigating a bench-clearing incident” that happened in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Castellanos is appealing MLB’s decision.
The two-game suspension was to begin Monday when the Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The suspension is delayed until the appeal process is complete, according to MLB.
Castellanos was also fined an undisclosed amount.
Five other players were fined for Saturday’s on-field incident. Reds infielder Eugenio Suárez, outfielder Jesse Winker, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Jordan Hicks and catcher Yadier Molina.
