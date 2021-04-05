Suit: UC violates state privacy laws by sharing student info for COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Do state privacy laws allow schools and universities to disclose student information to a healthcare providers or an private entity for COVID-19 vaccination purposes without their consent?
Three University of Cincinnati students and their attorney say no.
They sued UC Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. They are seeking a temporary injunction to stop UC from sharing some 46,000 records including Social Security numbers to what they say is a private healthcare provider, UC Health.
This comes after UC”s Vice President for Student Affairs emailed “most if not all of the students” on Friday concerning the ability to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, according to the lawsuit.
Vaccination clinics will begin Saturday, April 10, and it’s expected that students will be able to register for slots early next week, likely April 6 or 7. the suit states.
“She sent this email on Good Friday, giving them the Easter holiday weekend by close of business today to opt out, not opt in. Assuming they saw the email, they read the email, etc.,” Hartman said. “The bottom line is state law doesn’t allow them to do it. COVID-19 is not an excuse to ignore the law.”
“We don’t have any problem if the student opt in and give their expressed consent to sharing of their personal data. But the university is doing the opposite, requiring opting out, and that is an outright abuse of power.”
There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and state privacy laws, the lawsuit states.
The students filed the suit “under pseudonyms in light of the wokeism and political correctness prevalent campuses across the United States, including at the UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI, as well as in society in general wherein those who challenge or dissent from certain orthodoxy are attacked and subject to other retributive efforts on social media or otherwise, including efforts to undermine future educational opportunities or employment opportunities,” the lawsuit reads.
“Such wokeism and political correctness includes challenges to people who undertake any effort to challenge or question the mass vaccination concerning the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The students are suing individually and on behalf of all others for the spring semester who have not expressly, and knowingly, voluntarily, and intelligently, consented to the transfer of their personal data to UC Health or any person or entity for the purpose other than what UC obtained it for.
That includes their name, UC email address, phone number, permanent address, gender, and social security number, according to the suit.
