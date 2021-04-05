Update: Coroner IDs man killed in Columbia Parkway crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We now know who died in a crash that shut down Columbia Parkway for several hours overnight.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Samuel Kearney, 22, of Amelia, as the person who was succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The main east-west thoroughfare along the Ohio River in eastern Cincinnati was blocked between Delta Avenue and William Howard Taft Road in Columbia Tusculum from about 10 p.m. Sunday until just before 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes involving a single vehicle, they said.
The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit, which handles all serious and/or fatal crashes, is investigating.
