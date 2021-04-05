Warming Up Mid 70′s On Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mild Monday morning in the mid 40′s and dry.
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm on Monday. You’ll feel the warmth through midday as temperatures climb into the middle 70s.
Tuesday will be just as sunny and warm, highs around 75. Portions of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area have a slight chance for scattered showers Wednesday evening, mainly across our northern counties. Most locations will remain dry until Thursday as an approaching cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms.
After a string of days with high temperatures in the 70s, temperatures cool down behind the front. Expect near normal highs in the 60s on Thursday and Friday. This will be the trend well into next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.