WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on important program for Ohio families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state and an important program for Ohio families.
Starting this week, Ohio will vaccinate any of the state’s college students who want it, regardless of hometown, with Johnson & Johnson.
They will have clinics on campus.
“Although young people are less likely to get sick from COVID, the evidence shows that young people are significant carriers - so, this is also a strategic move to vaccinate students before they scatter throughout the state and country when classes end in May,” DeWine said.
Starting April 12, the governor says vaccine providers can take up to 25% of their weekly allotment into any workplace to vaccinate employees.
“To increase vaccine uptake, Ohio will also begin working with businesses, labor unions, and other organizations to offer vaccinations to employees at their work locations. We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated,” the governor said.
Ohioans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health has started scheduling vaccine appointments through a central scheduling tool.
The tool can be used to figure out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, schedule an appointment, and receive updates and reminders.
If you have questions about the coronavirus, or if you need help scheduling a vaccine appointment, call the COVID hotline at 833-427-5634.
