Accidental shooting reported in Fairview, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a reported accidental shooting in Fairview overnight.
They say they are investigating a report that a man unloading his gun accidentally discharged a round.
A woman holding a pitbulll puppy was hit with bullet fragments, they say.
Both the woman and puppy suffered non-life threatening leg injuries.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The puppy and an adult pitbull were taken by SPCA Cincinnati.
Police say they took the man into custody.
Further details were not released.
