Cincinnati Art Museum offering more outdoor options

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Art Museum is now open inside with certain guidelines in place due to the pandemic.
If you are visiting the museum, you may want to plan some time to spend outside the area as well. From the parking lot to the entrance to the area around the museum, a lot has changed.
“You can visit Pinocchio outside, you can visit the Art Climb then have a picnic in the park while you’re at it,” explains Cincinnati Art Museum Marketing Communications Director Jill Dunne.
The Cincinnati Art Museum has undergone major renovations outside with a new more accessible front entrance, a cleaned and restored Pinocchio statue, parking lot upgrades with electric charging stations, and of course, the Art Climb that opened last summer.
“We’re coming up on 300,000 people who have actually climbed the Art Climb which is incredible,” exclaims Dunne. “Especially because with the weather we weren’t sure how many people were going to visit. We’ve been hugely happy with the response. People have absolutely loved it. We’ve actually brought in partners like the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra who performed on the Art Climb. That’s so much fun to bring in different kinds of art together in our community partners. Even this summer, we’re planning events on the Art Climb as well.”
Just last week, the Cincinnati Art Museum started Picnic in the Park. They offer your choice of lunch, a wine and cheese snack mix, or a snack pack.
The prices vary from $24 to $48 and serve at least two people. You pick up your food that comes with a reusable tote and picnic blanket from the Terrace Cafe inside the CAM.
“If you do the lunch pack, you get to choose your entree, which can be our chicken salad, our Cobb salad, our chicken salad sandwich, and then you get some snacks,” Dunne continues. “We give you water. You can also get wine and enjoy wine on the plaza as well, and we have some delicious chocolate chip cookies that you can have for dessert. But we make it really easy for you to enjoy the outdoors and do the Art Climb and have fun.”
Picnic in the Park reservations must be made one day in advance, and they are available Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The CAM is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days and is open later on Thursday.
