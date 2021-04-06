Cincinnati Art Museum offering more outdoor options

“If you do the lunch pack, you get to choose your entree, which can be our chicken salad, our Cobb salad, our chicken salad sandwich, and then you get some snacks,” Dunne continues. “We give you water. You can also get wine and enjoy wine on the plaza as well, and we have some delicious chocolate chip cookies that you can have for dessert. But we make it really easy for you to enjoy the outdoors and do the Art Climb and have fun.”