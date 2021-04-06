Cincinnati Playhouse announces new events for spring

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will present a slate of new events for the spring – including the first in-person performances in the Marx Theatre in over a year.
“We are thrilled to be re-opening the Marx Theatre and re-entering the realm of live, in-person performances in more than a year,” Artistic Director Blake Robison said in a release. “The outdoor events and virtual programs provide a variety of alternatives for anyone who’s craving a theatrical experience.”
Upcoming performances and programs:
Higher and Higher: A Rock ‘n Soul Party with Chester Gregory - April 30 – May 2
Broadway star and recording artist Chester Gregory honors the legends of Rock and Soul. The star of Motown: The Musical, Hairspray and Dreamgirls won acclaim for his outstanding portrayal of Jackie Wilson in The Jackie Wilson Story. In concert, Gregory offers his considerable talents to the music of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, James Brown and more. Presented by Artists Lounge Live.
The Skivvies: Live and Literally In-Person! - May 26 and 27
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Cearley and Molina were last seen at the Playhouse in 2019’s You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, and Cearley previously starred as Seymour in the 2017 production of Little Shop of Horrors.
Seating in the Marx Theatre has been reduced for proper social distancing to a maximum of 30 percent capacity. Masks are required. Tickets are $54 and $39 and are on sale now for Higher and Higher. Tickets to The Skivvies go on sale April 14.
Upstanders Onstage: Performances for Social Change - May 8, 16 and 23
The Playhouse is partnering with The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator to present a series of live, outdoor events featuring theatre artists, musicians and poets who are using art to create dialogue and affect change in the world. The socially distanced events will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. in the parking lots of Cincinnati Union Terminal on May 8, Cincinnati Art Museum on May 16 and the Mayerson JCC on May 23.
Two streaming productions in April and May:
- Dragons Love Tacos will be available to stream for free on weekends as part of the virtual Off the Hill series from April 16 to May 16. As a boy and his dog watch a television show about dragons, they unexpectedly get caught up in the “Dos and Don’ts” of what to feed them. Appropriate for ages 3 and up.
- The Catastrophist by Lauren Gunderson, a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre Company, will have its exclusive Cincinnati presentation April 26 – May 23. Cost to stream is $25.
Virtual Enrichment Workshops
The Playhouse is offering 25 different virtual enrichment workshops on Zoom for kids, teenagers and adults this spring. They are taught by professional theatre artists and include a variety of crafts, writing, design and performance activities. The workshops begin the week of April 22. Cost is $30 - $60, depending on the number of sessions in the workshop.
Tickets and information for all performances and programs can be found online.
