Cincinnati Playhouse announces new events for spring

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Cearley and Molina were last seen at the Playhouse in 2019’s You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, and Cearley previously starred as Seymour in the 2017 production of Little Shop of Horrors.