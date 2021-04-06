Crash involving 3 semis closes NB I-71 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three semi tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that closed northbound Interstate 71 in Warren County for more than an hour during morning rush Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Injuries were reported when the collision was reported just before 7 a.m. near Ohio 123 in Lebanon, a state patrol dispatcher said.
All lanes were blocked. One lane is now open.
It’s unclear how many people are hurt or whether any of them went to hospitals, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
State troopers and Lebanon fire crews remain on scene.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.