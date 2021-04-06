10 displaced after fire at Hartwell apartment complex

HARTWELL, Ohio (FOX19) - Ten people have been displaced after an apartment complex fire in Hartwell Tuesday morning.
The fire department said the fire took place inside the Williamsburg Apartment complex on Sugarball Lane around 10:30 a.m.
Crews arrived on scene and found the fire in a first-floor apartment, extending into apartments on the second floor.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.
Several residents were assisted from the building by firefighters upon their arrival, and one resident was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The displaced residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of this incident is under investigation by the CFD Fire Investigation Unit.
Damage is estimated at $30,000.
