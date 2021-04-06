Fire crews return to former Sycamore Twp hotel

Fire crews respond to a blaze reported in October 2020 at Carrousel Inn & Suites on Reading Road in Sycamore Township. A report of smoke at the closed hotel brought fire crews back out Tuesday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers say. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 6, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 8:39 AM

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews are on scene at a Sycamore Township hotel Tuesday morning.

Smoke was reported at Carrousel Inn & Suites off Reading Road shortly 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

This is the latest report of fire at the former hotel in the past six months.

Crews responded to a fire there in October 2020.

