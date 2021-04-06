Fire crews return to former Sycamore Twp hotel

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire crews are on scene at a Sycamore Township hotel Tuesday morning.
Smoke was reported at Carrousel Inn & Suites off Reading Road shortly 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
This is the latest report of fire at the former hotel in the past six months.
Crews responded to a fire there in October 2020.
