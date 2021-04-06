Former Cincinnati mayoral candidate convicted in COVID-19 fraud scheme

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Cincinnati mayoral candidate was convicted Tuesday on charges in connection with a federal COVID-19 fraud scheme, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker said.

Kelli Prather, 51, was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals after the jury returned its guilty verdicts, Parker explained.

Her trial started on July 18 and Parker says during testimony, evidence showed Prather applied for six Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for six businesses through the CARES Act COVID-19 relief fund. The PPP is a loan designed to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

Separately, Prather also applied for eight Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to Parker. In three of the EIDL applications, he says Prather filed in November 2020, she represented that the businesses were majority owned by her disabled nephew.

Prather sought more than $1.2 million in fraud relief and fraudulently received approximately $19,800, Parker explained.

The jury convicted her of six counts of bank fraud (punishable by up to 30 years in prison), one count of making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications (up to 30 years in prison), four counts of wire fraud (up to 20 years in prison), and three counts of aggravated identity theft (carrying a mandatory 2-year sentence to run consecutive to any other sentence imposed), Parker said Tuesday.

The court will set a date for sentencing following a pre-sentence investigation.

