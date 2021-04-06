Hit the links at Hamilton County golf courses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The weather has been beautiful, so it is a perfect time to check out the Great Parks of Hamilton Counties golf courses.
“All of our facilities are extremely unique,” says PGA’s Matt Starr. “We got four traditional 18-hole facilities. We’ve got a facility on the east side called Little Miami Golf Center that has a par three golf course, which kind of caters toward the new golfers. They also have a great practice facility. Here in Winton Woods, where I am located, we have the Links Golf Academy Par 31 mid-length golf course.”
There are courses for both adults and juniors to learn the game.
“We got a great beginning golf one program. It’s five weeks for $99,” says Starr.” “We do take some walk-ups, but we strongly recommend you make your starting time. You can do that on your website, greatparks.org, you can navigate under recreation, then golf and you can book tea times, and you can see all the offerings we have for adults and juniors at all six locations.”
You can find more information here.
