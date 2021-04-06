In-person unemployment appointments coming to Northern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Help is on the way for Northern Kentucky residents struggling with unemployment issues.
In-person unemployment insurance services will open at more than a dozen regional Kentucky Career Center sites April 15, including one in Covington, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
The Covington site will be located at 1324 Madison Ave.
KCC staff will be available by appointment only. Photo ID is required to enter a KCC building. Mask use is required, and temperatures will b taken.
Kentuckians can begin scheduling appointments beginning April 7 at 1 p.m.
Appointments will be available Mondays-Fridays April 15-30.
Appointments for May 3 will become available on April 19. Later appointment times will be available each day afterwards.
“When you combine years of painful staffing cuts, an out-of-date system designed to tell people no and the effects of a once-in-100-years pandemic – many Kentuckians have been unable to obtain benefits,” Beshear said Tuesday.
“In addition to taking many new actions to help Kentuckians in need, we are now making good on our promise to begin putting unemployment specialists back into the local career centers.”
Under the previous administration, KCC locations around the state stopped providing in-person assistance to UI claimants in the fall of 2017, according to the governor’s office.
Beshear’s proposed budget included $9.5 million in spending over the next two years to restore employees to help with unemployment claims at the career centers throughout the commonwealth.
On March 31, Gov. Beshear spoke about the need for additional state funding to bolster career center staffing for the long term.
